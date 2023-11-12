The footballer, who wore the Giallorossi shirt from 1974 to 1978 and died due to ALS, was honored before the match

A yellow-red shirt with the number 5, Nicola Loprieno’s favorite at the time of his adventure with the Lecce shirt. Above all, a shirt to promote research into cures for ALS. This afternoon, before the kick-off of the match against Milan, the president of the Salento team Saverio Sticchi Damiani gave a shirt dedicated to Loprieno to Lalla, the former footballer’s wife, and his two children.

US Lecce, partner of the non-profit association “conSLAncio”, wanted to address a thought in the pre-match of the 12th matchday to the former footballer who two years ago, after a long battle with illness, passed away at the age of 78 years old. Loprieno, originally from Bari, played for Lecce from 1974 to 1978, making dozens of appearances between Serie B and C. Lalla Desiderato, who has always been at his side, has participated in numerous charitable initiatives in recent years, becoming herself a member of “conSLAncio”. The Giallorossi club welcomed his invitation to support the search for treatment, dedicating a special thought to its former member just moments before the start of the match against Milan.