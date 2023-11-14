loading…

Fire burns next to a press car following reports of Israeli gunfire in the village of Yaroun, on Lebanon’s southern border on November 13, 2023. Photo/Al Arabiya

BEIRUT – A video shows the Israeli military targeting journalists in Lebanon south when the battle between Hizbullah and Israel increases along the border.

Several journalists wearing flack jackets with the words “Press” were reporting live from the village of Yaroun, a border town in Bint Jbeil. One of the videos obtained by Al Arabiya English shows the impact of a rocket attack near the journalists.

The journalists said they had coordinated their trip to the region with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Lebanon and witnesses at the site of the attack said Israel was behind the attack, while Israel said it was investigating.

Ayman Mhanna, executive director at the Samir Kassir Foundation, said there is currently a tendency for Israel to target journalists due to a lack of accountability for all previous attacks.

“So, Israel believes that they have a kind of impunity that allows them to do whatever they want against all civilians, including journalists, because they know very well that no one in the world will hold them accountable,” Mhanna was quoted as saying from Al Arabiya, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

He also referred to comments made by Israeli influencers on social media and some Israeli officials who threatened to target journalists. While they may not have the power, Mhanna says this directly contributes to a climate that normalizes the idea of ​​attacking journalists.

“And unfortunately, most of Israel’s international partners have turned a blind eye to these comments and developments,” he said.

Israel is accused of killing dozens of Palestinian journalists as it continued bombing Gaza in response to Hamas attacks on October 7.