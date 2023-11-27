Suara.com – The future of striker Sho Yamamoto after leaving Persebaya Surabaya will soon come to light.

The player from Japan is one step closer to joining fellow BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 club, Persis Solo.

One of the sources obtained this news Suara.comMonday (27/11/2023).

“God willing (will join). All that remains is to complete the administration,” said the source.

Persebaya Surabaya ended cooperation early with foreign player from Japan Sho Yamamoto and brought in Brazilian player Robson Duarte to become the trident accompanying Bruno and Paulo Henrique.

“Persebaya and Sho Yamamoto have reached an agreement to end the collaboration early. Persebaya would like to thank Sho for his dedication and contribution so far. Greetings Satu Nyali.WANI,” wrote the @officialpersebaya account, which was monitored by ANTARA in Surabaya, Sunday.

Sho Yamamoto was introduced to the Surabaya public in early June 2022, brought in with other foreign players, namely Leo Lelis, Higor Vidal and Silvio Junior.

One of the most crucial moments that Sho ever delivered was scoring the winning goal against Arema FC, as well as breaking the record of never winning at the club’s home ground from Malang.

According to the records of the Transfermarkt player data site, Sho Yamamoto has played 51 times with Persebaya or 4,300 minutes of playing since he was brought in in June 2022.

If detailed, in the 2022/2023 season, the player number 14 has played 33 matches or 2,893 minutes of play with a total of 10 goals and 10 assists.

Meanwhile for the 2023/2024 season, the player who was born on November 12 1996 has played 18 times or 1,407 minutes with a total of two goals.