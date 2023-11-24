Discover the secrets and surprises of the new Ultimate Spider-Man, where family and legacy weave a fascinating web

The iconic Spider-Man figure is reinvented once again. Marvel Comics announces with great fanfare Ultimate Spider-Man #1, a new series that promises to take the legendary spider hero on paths never before explored.

The heart of the story

Under the direction of Jonathan Hickman, a writer known for his ability to weave complex and exciting narratives, and the detailed art of Marco Checchetto, Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is presented as a milestone in the character’s history. This new series is set in a renewed universe, where Peter Parker and Mary-Jane Watson, accompanied by their children, face unprecedented and moving challenges.

The recent trailer released by Marvel immerses us in a world where Peter’s family takes on an unusual role. Among the most striking scenes, the one of Peter and his loved ones in front of a memorial with the name of May Parker stands out, a nod that suggests a tragic turn in this alternative reality.

A parade of iconic Spider-Man suits

The trailer also delights us with a display of Spider-Man’s most iconic suits, from the classic Symbiote suit to the Ben Reilly and Miguel O’Hara versions. This variety not only pays homage to the character’s rich history, but also hints at the diversity of adventures and conflicts that await in this series.

The combination of talents in “Ultimate Spider-Man #1” is noteworthy. Hickman, Checchetto, colorist Matthew Wilson, and VC lyricist Cory Petit make up a team that promises an unprecedented visual and narrative experience. Added to this are variant covers by artists such as David Marquez, Mateus Manhanini, Nic Klein, Tony Daniel, Checchetto himself, and Campbell.

An expanding universe

This new series not only redefines Spider-Man for the 21st century, but also marks the start of an expanded line of Ultimate Comics. After the events of Ultimate Invasion, the world needs a hero, and Ultimate Spider-Man #1 invites us to discover who will take on that role.

This comic is not just another Spider-Man story; It is a promise of mystery, emotion and, above all, an intimate portrait of a hero facing the challenges of family life and his legacy.

A reinvented hero in a new and complex world

In this new installment, Peter Parker faces challenges that go beyond classic confrontations with supervillains. The inclusion of his family at the core of the story adds a dimension of humanity and vulnerability to the character, aspects that often remain in the background. This focus on family not only shows Peter as a superhero, but also as a father and husband, expanding the range of emotions and situations that readers can relate to.

The relevance of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 also lies in how it distinguishes itself from its predecessors. Compared to other versions of Spider-Man, this new approach is more introspective and family centered, offering a fresh contrast to the character’s more action-oriented iterations. By exploring Peter’s family ties, Hickman and Checchetto promise us a story that is as much about personal identity as about the heroic.

Key dates for fans

Spider-Man fans should mark their calendars for January 10, 2024, the release date of Ultimate Spider-Man #1. And the expectation will continue, since the second issue will hit stores on February 21, 2024.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1″ from Marvel Comics is not just a new adventure, it is a deep and emotional exploration of what it means to be Spider-Man in a changing world. With a first-class creative team and a story that promises innovation and surprises, this comic is a must-see event for fans of the most beloved superhero in the Marvel universe.