From mountains to origami: how Blade Runner’s alternate ending transformed its legacy and left one of the best reflections in science fiction

Intrigue and revelation mark every step of “Blade Runner,” a cinematic masterpiece that has captured the public’s imagination for decades. But, Did you know that its original ending hid a surprising cinematic secret? This article reveals the veil behind the final scene of the theatrical cut of “Blade Runner” from 1982, which unexpectedly used material from “The Shining,” another cinema icon.

The Discrepancy of Endings: A Tale of Two Versions

“Blade Runner,” directed by Ridley Scott, rose like a colossus of science fiction cinemabut his path was not without controversy. The original ending, imposed by the studio, moved away from the somber and reflective tone of the film, opting for a more conventional and “happy” conclusion. By contrast, the end of the unicornpresent in the director’s cut and the final cut, maintains ambiguity and better aligns with the atmosphere of the film.

Ridley Scott, in an interview with Deadline, explained the twist of fate that led to incorporating material from “The Shining” by Stanley Kubrick in “Blade Runner”. After a negative reaction to the original ending, the producers demanded a change to a more optimistic ending. Scott turned to Kubrick, who provided him with plenty of material from his horror film to build this new ending. So, The theatrical finale shows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) and Rachael (Sean Young) fleeing to an uncertain fate in the mountainsan image in stark contrast to the final scene of the director’s cut, where Deckard reflects on the possibility of being a replicant.

The End of the Unicorn: A More Appropriate Conclusion

By introducing an origami of a unicorn, Scott subtly hints that Deckard might be a replicant, without explicitly confirming it. This ending leaves open the question about Deckard and Rachael’s future, allowing the viewer to freely interpret their fate.

The question of Deckard and Rachael’s future was addressed 35 years later in the sequel “Blade Runner 2049“. Here, the nature of their existences and the world they inhabit are explored more deeply, expanding the universe of “Blade Runner” and its philosophical questions.

The original ending of “Blade Runner,” while fascinating as a piece of film history, did not resonate with the tone and themes of the film.. The end of the unicornon the other hand, reinforces the central message of the story and continues to generate debate and analysis among fans and critics.

Beyond the world of Blade Runner

“Blade Runner“More than a movie, it has become a source of inspiration in the vast universe of science fiction cinema. Its impact extends far beyond its narrative and visual aesthetics; ha laid the foundation for numerous works that followed. His influence is palpable in films like “The Matrix”, where a dystopian universe and a cyberpunk aesthetic reminiscent of the gloomy, rainy streets of Los Angeles in 2019 portrayed in “Blade Runner.”

Another film notably influenced by “Blade Runner” is “Ghost in the Shell”, both in its animated version and in the live-action adaptation. Here you see the exploration of identity and consciousness in a world where the line between human and machine is blurredun tema central en “Blade Runner”.

In “Ex Machina,” the influence of “Blade Runner” is evident in its treatment of androids and the morality of their existencequestioning the nature of humanity and artificial intelligence, similar to how “Blade Runner” raises questions about life, death, and what it means to be human.

Even on television, series like “Westworld” owe a lot to “Blade Runner” in their exploration of artificial consciousness and the ethical implications of its existence. These examples demonstrate how “Blade Runner” not only changed the landscape of science fiction cinema, but also continues to influence contemporary narrativeschallenging creators and audiences to explore the limits of technology, identity and morality.