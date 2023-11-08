After the spectacular 1-1 against the French, the Portuguese put his index finger on his mouth, demonstrating that he didn’t appreciate the whistles on Saturday against Udinese

Rafa Leao didn’t appreciate the boos that rained down on him and Milan on Saturday, after the home defeat against Udinese. The Portuguese made it clear when he scored the 1-1 goal against PSG with a spectacular overhead kick: the AC Milan number 10 put his index finger to his mouth to silence San Siro. He didn’t even make a gesture of celebration, while his teammates chased him to hug him. Indeed, when the cameras focused on him, even less than sweet words came out of his mouth.