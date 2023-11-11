Pioli’s team this year seems prone to muscular problems. Strain in the right flexor for the Portuguese, fatigue in the left for the captain

Could the AC Milan doctor have a peaceful afternoon? No, impossible. The long chain of muscle injuries continued at Via del Mare, with Rafa Leao forced to leave the pitch after just 10 minutes. A moment earlier the Portuguese had sprinted deep on a pass from Pobega, but stopped before he could reach the ball. The medical bulletin reads “right flexor strain”. But Rafa is not the only one who was knocked out in Puglia: at the end of the first half Calabria also remained in the locker room: he suffered from fatigue in his left flexor. Both will undergo MRI before responding to the call-up of their respective national teams.

long list

—

Milan started the season without Bennacer, who will return in the new year, and added physical problems to Calabria, Giroud, Kalulu, Caldara, Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor, Chukwueze, Sportiello, Jovic, Kjaer , Pulisic, Pellegrino. Most of which are of muscular origin. Leao and Calabria have now been added to this list.