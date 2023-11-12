Instrumental tests for Rafa and the Rossoneri captain: for the Portuguese hamstring problem, for the Italian player edema of the flexor but without injuries. Both will not be able to respond to the summons

As scheduled, Leao and Calabria underwent instrumental tests after the muscular problems that took them out of the picture during Lecce-Milan. The medical bulletin of the Rossoneri club reports that for Leao it is a “first degree injury of the right biceps femoris” and for Calabria it is “overload edema of the left semitendinosus flexor, injuries have been excluded”.

mild degree

—

Talking about a sigh of relief with an overcrowded infirmary like the one in Milanello would be inappropriate, but it certainly could have been worse. For Leao it is an injury, it is true, but the first degree is the mildest. Normally the prognosis is around two weeks, so it is reasonable to imagine that Rafa could target, if not Fiorentina on 25 November, then at least Dortmund, the decisive Champions League match on 28 November. Calabria on the other hand, as there are no injuries, should be available again with the Viola. Both players will obviously not be able to respond to the call-ups with their respective national teams, a situation that will spoil the mood especially in Calabria, who have not worn the blue shirt since June 2022 and had finally returned to the squad.