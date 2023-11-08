Pioli praised him again: “He can become a champion, it depends on him.” At 24, the time has come to always play like he did against PSG. As well as all of Milan

Francesco Pietrella

8 November 2023 (change at 5.40pm) – MILAN

The goal is to get that damn “if” out of the way. Translated into “if he feels like it”, “if he is fit”, “if he is well”, maybe even “if the planets are aligned”. A little more often for some time, but the feeling is there. Leao still carries with him some small fragments of discontinuity.

potential

Pioli also noticed it on Tuesday evening, after a chapeau performance from his iconic player: “Everything depends on him, he can become a champion. You have to watch this match over and over again.” Above all to have the awareness of being that player there: decisive, overflowing, continuous, concrete. Here is the key word that is sometimes missing, concreteness in gestures and results, because behind the overhead kick there is also the missed heel against Newcastle. The summary of what Leao is, someone who risks and tries the impossible. According to everyone, including Ibra, kicking like that from that position could have been possible. In the end, however, Leao divided the square and the commentators, only to then return to uniting as he knows how: “The people talk, I demonstrate everything on the field”. This is the summary of his thoughts, expressed with angry eyes and with the “man of the match” trophy clutched in his hands. Four goals and four assists this season. And in the future he will be able to say that he won the match against Kylian Mbappè, among the best in the world.

return

The concept of “desire” could also be applied to the whole of Milan. The Rossoneri played 8 against PSG and 4.5 against Udinese. No middle ground. Question of stimuli? Of matches of a certain type? Probable, net of the absences that have been decimating the squad since the start of the season. Loftus-Cheek – back in the starting lineup after a long layoff – played his best match of the season. He loomed large in midfield, breaking the pressing line several times. In short, he was missed a lot and it was felt. Here it is not a question of attitude, but of fundamental returns and dynamism. RLC played like he hadn’t played for some time, free of mind and without the specter of bad luck hanging over his shoulders. The calling card of a player tormented by several stops in recent years.

continuo

In short, in the end it is a question of personality and approach. When we talk about Leao we always use the same word, that annoying “if” full of future regrets. The Portuguese is 24 years old, wears number 10, has renewed his agreement until 2028 and is the highest paid in the squad. The potential we talk about must become reality. The sense of responsibility doesn’t scare him, nor does challenging the great teams of Europe with his head held high and with his usual smile. That of those who know they can make a difference.

