Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s pirate game, has its final release date set for February 2024, according to a new leak, and will have two editions.

The exact release date of Skull and BonesIncredible as it may seem, it remains a mystery. Ubisoft’s pirate game, after going through countless delays, set its release in the first quarter of 2024.

Although Ubisoft has not made the official announcement, which may be reserved for The Game Awards to give it some luster, Insider Gaming says that its exact release date is February 16, 2024.

It will do so on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, abandoning the old ships PS4 and Xbox One, where the game was originally announced in 2017.

Skull and Bones will arrive in port seven years later than planned

Ubisoft announced Skull & Bones in 2017, expanding the naval battles of the then still fresh Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but without being part of the Assassin’s Creed saga and with the focus on multiplayer. A premise similar to that of Sea of ​​Thieves, but with realistic graphics (although there will be sea monsters).

The premise has been maintained since then, although with many changes in its development (which has also been noted in its setting: it began in the Caribbean, then in the fantastic sea of ​​​​Hyperborea, until ending in the Indian Ocean), including a semi-reboot of the game in 2020, which has involved up to three different creative directors.

Last year, Ubisoft even announced the game for November 8, 2022. It was then delayed to March 9, 2023, until it was delayed again to an undetermined date, which appears to be February 16, 2024, which It would be the definitive one.

The game has gone through numerous closed betas and playtests in recent months, and what hasn’t changed is the plan to release the game at the full launch price of 59.99 euros for the standard editionwhich will be accompanied by a premium edition 20 euros more expensive and which would offer three days of early access for Skull and Bones.

