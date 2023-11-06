Nintendo is preparing a Nintendo Switch OLED pack that includes Online, Smash Bros Ultimate and special Joy-Con.

A Switch OLED pack with Mario Kart was recently leaked that aimed to have a very interesting price, but it seems that Nintendo wants to push even harder for Christmas. A leaked new Nintendo Switch OLED pack con Super Smash Bros Ultimate which includes a pair of special Joy-Con game-themed.

The first photo of the pack has appeared on the internet and, apparently, it comes from Walmart, thus confirming that it will be part of their catalog very soon. As for what it includes itself, the bundle follows the pattern that the company has been maintaining lately, with the following content:

Console Nintendo Switch OLED.

Game Super Smash Bros Ultimate in digital format.

Nintendo Switch Online Individual Subscription of 3 months.

The surprise here is that the Joy-Con included in the package are gray, but they have the logo design of the latest Super Smash Bros.. It remains to be seen at what price it will be available, but given the recent trend, it is expected that we will see it at the price of the console alone, with the game as a gift to encourage sales.

We will remain waiting for an official announcement from Nintendo. You can see the Photography with the Smash Bros Switch OLED pack leaked below. Will you take advantage of the return of amiibo figures and the new Smash update?

