A photo of the new LEGO Sonic set with Knuckles, Rouge and a large surprise robotics has been leaked.

LEGO It continues to expand through video games at a faster pace than ever. After reviving the collaboration with Sonic, SEGA and the toy company have decided to launch a good range of sets for fans of the blue hedgehog. We recently knew about the signing of three new characters and, now, it has been leaked a new LEGO Sonic set which brings a rather unexpected surprise.

The account of Sonic Stadium en X has rescued a photograph that shows what the set that combines Knuckles and Rouge looks like. The two characters arrive, as expected, but they do so as part of a group in which each one pilots a robot or a vehicle. On the one hand, we have Knuckles on top of a huge mech; while, on the other hand, we have Rouge piloting a flying ship. Everything, with the Master Emerald as part of the scene.

The image that has leaked the new LEGO Sonic set is part of the instruction booklet of the set dedicated to Shadow, which brings the dark hedgehog along with a motorcycle. It is unknown how many pieces he will have, but it is known that the Knuckles and Rouge set will be released in January 2024 for a price of $34.99. Will you get him?

Remember, on the other hand, that next year the sets of LEGO Animal Crossing. If you are fans of video games, you will lack space for so much collection.

