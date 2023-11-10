Chaos and confusion! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that there is some controversy with an image published on social networks.

This time it relates to the game’s future DLC. An image of Lapras has appeared in The Indigo Disc which is creating confusion. It seems that there are media that are spreading this image as something that revealed the title of an episode of the anime, stating that the text confirms a Lapras event for Scarlet and Purple ahead of The Indigo Disc.

But it doesn’t confirm anything of the sort. Besides, It was already known that Lapras would be in The Indigo Disc for previous images and trailers. The text simply describes the Pokémon, but does not confirm anything new or announce any type of event.

So people are sharing something that revealed an episode title claiming it confirms a Lapras event for Scarlet & Violet. It does not confirm anything of the sort. We already knew Lapras was coming to Indigo Disk, and nothing in the text implies an event, it just explains Lapras pic.twitter.com/ujJBqoGN5l — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 10, 2023

