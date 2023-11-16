Suara.com – The figure of the goalkeeper who will guard the Indonesian National Team’s goal against Iraq is certainly a question mark. Now a leak has emerged that Ernando Ari will appear as a starter.

The Indonesian national team will face Iraq in the first Group F match of the 2026 World Cup Qualification. The match will be held at the Basra International Stadium today, Thursday (16/11/2023) at 21.45 WIB.

Ahead of the match, Ernando Ari emerged as a strong candidate for the main goalkeeper for the Indonesian National Team to face Iraq. This was discovered in an upload on the Twitter (X) Iraq Football Podcast account which was reposted by the @indotransfer account.

In this match, the Indonesian national team will wear a red jersey even though they are playing away. Meanwhile, for the goalkeeper jersey, the Indonesian national team goalkeeper will wear a purple shirt.

What caught your attention was Ernando Ari’s number 21 jersey. So there is a strong signal that the Persebaya Surabaya goalkeeper will be Shin Tae-yong’s choice.

A sign that Ernando Ari will be the main goalkeeper when the Indonesian National Team faces Iraq tonight. (Twitter/@indotransfer)

This means that the number 1 player, Nadeo Argawinata, will be included as a reserve player. Meanwhile, the third goalkeeper is M. Riyandi.

Apart from that, the Iraq vs Indonesian National Team match is predicted to be tough. Because both teams are both aiming for their first win.

As the visiting team, the Indonesian National Team was also not afraid to face Iraq. Because Shin Tae-yong has brought the best players he has.

Meanwhile, the meeting record is not in favor of the Indonesian National Team. Of the nine matches, the Garuda squad has only won once against Iraq.