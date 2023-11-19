The League of Legends Worlds 2023 surpass themselves more every year, but this time they have overcome all barriers to become the most watched eSports event of all time.

Riot y League of Legends en PCSteam Deck y mobiles con iOS y Android thanks to Wild Rift they achieve the unthinkable with Worlds 2023: be the event of eSports most viewed of all time.

The final de League of Legends Worlds 2023 has had as protagonists the teams WBG vs T1although this was dominated by the Faker team formerly known as SK Telecom T1.

The final confrontation took place on November 19, 2023 and many have known that, that is why since EsportsCharts on Elon Musk’s social network They have exploded with the news.

“We have a new record! Worlds 2023 is now the most viewed eSports tournament of all time,” reads the tweet you have just above these lines.

But if we go to the statistics -and with League of Legends Worlds 2023 recently concluded with T1’s victory– we will see that it has pulverized to almost 6.5 million concurrent viewers.

Although in a response to its own tweet, the EsportsCharts account claims that “these statistics do not include Chinese platforms.”

Every year, this championship organized by Riot Games and that brings together the best League of Legends teams has been surpassing its numbers little by little.

But what he has been able to achieve this year and seen now that Faker was able to get his 4th title as LoL champion It is in another league, it is clear that it marks a before and after.

In forums like ResetEra they are just as impressed with these numbers achieved, but they also have to give certain Praise to Riot Games for keeping the game alive for so long.

At The Game Awards 2023 he is once again nominated for Best eSports event of the year along with other notables such as EVO 2023 and/or The International 2023 of Dota 2.

We’ll see if they also manage to win the statuette, because they compete twice by having another nomination with Evaluating Champions 2023.

Now what League of Legends Worlds 2023 is already the most watched eSports event of all timeHow far do you plan to go with Worlds 2024?

