Worlds 2023, the League of Legends world championship is coming to an end and just when it was thought that the competition was at the top, Riot Games showed that it can still go higher. The format changes for this year’s edition were a success and this has motivated the company to make further adjustments for next year’s edition.

The success of the Swiss format at Worlds 2023 will lead to changes for next year

If esports are looking to generate the excitement of other professional sports, their organizers need to understand that fans want to see high-level competition and drama where any team can win or lose. The favorites can fall and the underdogs can surprise, in the end the objective is to provide an exciting competition for the players but also for the audience. In Worlds 2023Riot Games was inspired by the Swiss format for world championship matchups and the result was a success waiting to be crowned by the final duel between T1 and Weibo Gaming.

The finalists of Worlds 2023, League of Legends world championship

What is the Swiss format used in Worlds 2023, the League of Legends world championship?

According to a report from Dotesports, Riot Games is so satisfied with the results after the format change that they are already thinking about making adjustments to make it more exciting next year. In this regard, Jeremy Lee, executive producer of League of LegendsHe stated, “I’m very, very happy with the way this turned out. So I know there are some adjustments we want to make for next year, but I think we’re going to do it again.”

In case you don’t know, Worlds 2023 opted for the Swiss format, which stands out for a first Play In phase that casts 16 teams. This is exactly where the charm of this format is found since it is made up of 5 matches but each duel pits the winners in one bracket, those with average performance in another and the losers in a third until there are 8 squads left. Basically, there is an opportunity to get a ticket to the final phase for all teams in this instance.

The remaining 8 teams face each other with a traditional playoff structure in the quarterfinals, a path that has led to the final between T1 and Weibo Gaming.

