Esports fans fear for the future of the League of Legends League Championship Series. The reason? The event has registered a significant drop in audience and, shortly, will undergo some changes in its format which, of course, worries the players and teams. The good news is that Riot Games He has hope and a rescue plan for the event.

League Championship Series faces significant audience loss

According to Esports Charts (Dot Esports), the LCS has recorded a drop in viewership for at least the last 3 years. The figures reveal that the league recorded 415,000 spectators highs during the 2021 Spring Split.

However, the numbers have fallen to 223,000 viewers during this summer. On the other hand, the competition will reduce its number of teams in 2024, since Golden Guardians y Evil Geniuses They decided to leave the league and Riot Games decided not to look for replacement teams.

This means that next year’s Spring Split will be played between 8 teams. It is predicted that this would further impact the total audience of the event, which could have its worst year in 2024. It is believed that the absence of important players could accentuate this trend in the coming months.

Despite all this, the outlook is not entirely discouraging, as Riot Games has done everything possible to keep the league current and believes that some of the recent changes will benefit the competitive circuit in the long term.

“This change will allow us to be much more flexible as we prepare to restructure the league for future success. “We made this change ahead of free agency that begins today to allow affected players the opportunity to pursue opportunities with other teams or leagues,” said John Needham, president of esports at Riot, referring to the decrease in the number of teams. .

The manager took the opportunity to deny rumors that some of the teams were expelled. He reaffirmed that they will continue working to keep the league active, so in the coming months they will plan the calendar for 2024.

Despite problems, the LoL LCS still has a future

