The relationship between the Riot Games team, known as Rioters, and the gaming community has good moments, bad moments, and others that are a mixture of those. And this news could be one of the latter, as players recently noticed that Riot Games used its own meme to point out a bug in League of Legends.

Karthus

The origin of this meme lies in a video from November 8, in which a Riot employee, Phreak, addresses many players’ criticism of the ping system. Some critics considered the ping system to be a “limitation” of the necessary chat function, while Phreak argued that it made for simple and fast communication. Ironically, he suggested that in some situations, instead of using a ping, they could type in the chat the long phrase “Karthus Ult” to show how much faster and easier a ping is.

You can read: Riot Games will change absolutely everything in League of Legends in 2024, starting with three Baron Nashor variants

And at that time, the reaction of many players was negative, commenting for example on Reddit on a proposed “solution” in a mocking manner, about how to politely request Karthus’s ultimate ability in these situations. A player wrote the phrase that became a meme, which says: “Dear Karthus, I hope you are well. We’re in a terrible situation in bot lane right now. Consider using his ultimate ability to help us, since I believe Lee Sin has come to take down our tower. Best regards, your bot lane.”

And surprisingly, Riot Games responded in a peculiar way, using the meme known in the community as “Dearest Karthus” (Dearest Karthus in English), which was also circulating internally at Riot. Therefore, the company decided to use it on its test servers. On November 21, a new update was released on the League of Legends PBE test servers. That same day, a player shared a screenshot showing a message when a player attempted to use a defective item on champions like Ornn, Rengar, or Neeko. Players receive the following formal message: “Dear (Champion Name), it seems we have found a small bug with this item. Please consider a return and purchasing an upgrade from the store, as we are convinced that this will benefit your future success. Sincerely, Riot Games.”

The message was shared in a Reddit post titled “Riot used our own memes against us,” showing how Riot is indirectly responding to players’ criticism of Phreak and his arguments about restricting the use of ping in League of Legends. Among the comments on the post, players took it in kind, saying: “I think it’s funny, specifically because the people who do this and the people who change the pings that appear are definitely on different teams,” a comment that was answered by another user who says: “Development team vs. “Behavior” team.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord