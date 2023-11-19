League of Legends is a free-to-play that, despite the passage of time, remains valid and with a great community around it. That’s particularly true if we look at its competitive scene, which is one of the most active within the esports ecosystem. In case there were any doubts about its popularity, the Worlds 2023 grand final reached new heights and made history.

Worlds 2023, the world championship of MOBA from Riot Games, came to its exciting conclusion this weekend. In the end, T1 overcame Weibo Gaming and became the winner for the fourth time with a score of 3-0. After a long day, Faker He lifted the trophy and established himself as one of the best professional players in history.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 makes history and is already the most watched esports event

The community gathered to watch this epic match and meet the winner. In this way, the transmission broke an impressive record and left a mark that will last for years.

According to data from the statistical site Esports Chartsthe broadcast of the final of League of Legends Worlds 2023 reached the 6.4 million simultaneous viewers at one point, allowing it to become the e-sports tournament most viewed in all history.

Millions of people tuned in to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 final

This data is more surprising when you take into account that the individual broadcasts in English, Korean and Vietnamese of the League of Legends tournament grand final also broke records during the development of the first match. For context, the 2021 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major, the most watched in the history of the competition, peaked at 2.7 million concurrent viewers.

Without a doubt, the MOBA world tournament was of interest to millions of people around the world. After taking home his 4th championship, Faker announced that he does not plan to withdraw from the competitive free-to-play video game scene, although he announced that he will step aside “at a later date.” Meanwhile, T1 fans celebrate on the internet.

But tell us, did you see the grand finale? What do you think about it? Are you happy about the triumph of T1 and Faker? Let us read you in the comments box.

