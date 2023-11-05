Suara.com – Malut United won 3-0 over PSKC Cimahi in the Indonesian League 2 follow-up match at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Sunday (5/11/2023), while recording their first win without conceding a goal.

“Even though we won, we still have a lot to improve. This team is still in the process of getting better. We dedicate this victory to Malut United supporters wherever they are,” said Malut United FC coach Imran Nahumarury when contacted from Ternate, Sunday, as published by Antara.

Imran stated that he appreciated the hard work of all the players and team staff to provide the best for Malut United. “Once again, this is not about winning 3-0. In the future, we have to play better,” he said.

Malut United achieved this victory after playing two newly arrived foreign players, namely striker Jose Wilkson Teixera Rocha from Brazil and defender Jeong Ho-min from South Korea, as well as new ammunition Wawan Febrianto and Alwi Slamat.

In this match, Laskar Kie Raha started the match at a slow tempo. However, two goals in two minutes from Wilkson (26′) and Wawan (28′) increased the tempo of the game.

“We admit, we conceded Malut United’s first goal. The players lost focus,” said PSKC Cimahi coach Khamid Mulyono at a press conference after the match.

As coach, Khamid admitted responsibility for the 0-3 defeat in the opening match of the second half of the 2023/2024 League 2 season.

“The problem for this team is decision making. Timing when the ball should be passed and when it should be shot into the opponent’s goal,” he said.

In the first half, Malut United only fired three shots, two of which were on target and became goals, while PSKC only fired one shot and reached the target.

Meanwhile, in the second half, it was PSKC’s turn to attack with around 14 opportunities, six of which reached the target. The save made by Malut United goalkeeper Aldhila Ray Redondo was also a factor in PSKC’s failure to reduce the deficit.

The hosts only had two chances in the second half and Finky Pasamba’s curling shot from outside the penalty box at the end of the match (90+3′) into the right corner of the PSKC goal increased Laskar Kie Raha’s lead.

Malut United captain Bagus Nirwanto said that the struggle of his colleagues who wanted to give their best was the key to victory in the seventh match of Group 2 League 2.

“I admit, at the start of the match we were a bit under pressure. As captain, I tried to give orders so that my friends immediately got up and got out of the pressure,” said Bagus, who plays as Malut United’s right back.

Adding these three points returned Malut United’s position to third place in the standings with 12 points after being overtaken by Nusantara United the day before with 10 points after beating Persikab Bandung Regency 3-0.

In the following match, Malut United will have an away match at Perserang Serang headquarters on Saturday (11/11/2023).