loading…

The President of the Republic of Indonesia attended the Arab-Islamic Conference on Gaza in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo/Sindonews/Andika HM

RIYADH – Leaders from various parts of the world attended the Arab-Islamic Summit (Summit) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in Gaza.

An emergency summit, which was the result of consultations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was held on Saturday (11/11/2023).

Those attending were Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Arab leaders including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid. The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo also attended the conference.

Saudi Arabia has consistently called for an end to bloodshed in the occupied territories. Earlier in his opening Saudi-Africa Summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed Israel’s atrocities and the Zionist state’s violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.”

The Arab-Islamic Summit was held by Saudi Arabia after consultation with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This meeting replaces a previously planned emergency Arab summit and an extraordinary Islamic summit scheduled for the same time.

This decision reflects the awareness of the leaders of all countries, emphasizing the importance of uniting efforts and presenting a unified position that expresses the common Arab-Islamic will regarding the serious and unprecedented developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

“This development requires Arab and Islamic unity in facing and curbing its impact,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

(ahm)