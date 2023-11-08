In our LCDE 223 podcast we offer you some recommendations from November such as A Plane Without Her, the work by Duval and Pinheiro published by Norma Editorial

From now on you can listen to the two hundred and twenty-third program of His house. Once again we have come together to recommend some current works with which you can enjoy your leisure time.

Comic recommendations:

–A plane without itof Duval y Pinheiro (Editorial Standard)

–Judge Dredd 1981-1985of John Wagner, Alan Grant y Ron Smith (Dolmen Editorial)

–Vampire: the Masquerade (Cosmic Editorial)

–Superman: Space Ageof Mark Russell, Mike Allred y Laura Allred (ECC Editions)

Book recommendations:

–A house on your bonesof Marina Tena Tena (Hidden Dimensions)

Movie recommendations:

–The boy and the heronof Hayao Miyazaki

