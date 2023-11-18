After a few seasons in the second division, the baby Biancocelesti team finds itself -3 behind leaders Inter and has done well in the Youth League

Elmar Bergonzini

November 17th – 2.48pm – Rome

Confidence in the future. After years of difficulty, with Primavera surprisingly forced to compete in the second division championship for several seasons, Lazio is seeing the Primavera team flourish. In the Youth League the boys coached by Sanderra were eliminated, but they always played on equal terms with Atletico Madrid, Celtic and Feyenoord, clubs that are used to bringing out interesting boys. In the championship the Biancocelesti, despite being newly promoted, find themselves in third place, -3 behind leaders Inter. A good season, with some players showing interesting qualities.

talents

—

Neither Federico Magro (born in 2005, playing in the championship) nor Davide Renzetti (born in 2006, used in cup competitions) are performing in goal. In front of them, captain Fabio Ruggeri convinces, but Bordon and Dutu are also doing well. However, it is above all the attackers who are making themselves noticed in Formello: Diego Gonzalez, Sanà Fernandes and Lorenzo D’Agostini. The first is a Paraguayan born in 2003. He has played ten games with the South American U20 national team: he is a natural left foot, he knows how to play on both flanks. Lazio signed him in January, he spent his entire training camp with the first team waiting for the opportunity to contribute to Sarri too. In Paraguay they speak highly of him. Technical and fast (he is 177 centimeters tall), he often targets his opponents to try to create numerical superiority. This season he has scored two goals and provided one assist. Not very much for his qualities. The one who consistently impresses is Saná Fernandes. Born in 2006, he will turn 18 in March. Lazio signed him in 2022 when he freed himself from Sporting Lisbon. Holding a double passport (Bissau-Guinean and Portuguese), he mainly plays as a left winger in attack despite being right-footed. He likes to center and kick, but also look for holes for his teammates. Particularly small (165 centimeters tall), when he accelerates it is difficult to keep up with him. He already boasts 4 goals and 5 assists between the championship and Youth League. His agent, Federico Pastorello, said he was sure that he will have a great career, but in Formello many are actually convinced of this.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the American dream

—

Finally, the story of Lorenzo D’Agostini is beautiful. Arrived in the summer from Inter Miami together with his twin brother Stefano. Born and raised in America, they often came to Italy to be close to their grandparents, both maternal and paternal, who live near Rome. In particular, one of their grandfathers has always been a huge Lazio fan. For this reason, when in the summer Ivan Zamorano had reported the twins, who have been talked about in America for years, to Inter, they first wanted to wait to understand if Lazio were really interested. Once the Biancocelesti moved, the choice for the D’Agostini was easy. After some bureaucratic problems for the transfer, resolved when they turned 18 (last September), they moved to Formello, where they live with some companions. His parents and sister remained in America, on the other side of the world, but they are in constant contact. Lorenzo has already scored three goals, the last ones decisive. He wants to make it big and become big in Italy. Convinced that with a little luck the future can be bright.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED