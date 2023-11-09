Given the intense competition with Argentina, Taty would be thinking about changing nationality. Scaloni, however, would have moved to convince him

He Taty Castellanos could change nationality. This is the latest rumor circulating in the house Lazio. In fact, the former Girona striker is thinking of acquire US citizenship and respond accordingly to a possible call from the American national team. The US coach Callaghan would in fact have informed him that he was ready to call him up in case of change of citizenship. In a national team like Argentina, full of champions especially in attack, it would be a truly difficult undertaking for Taty despite his great qualities.

On the contrary, with the US shirt there would be much greater opportunities for nations to show themselves on international stages. The coach Scaloni, however, does not seem to fully embrace the idea of ​​his American colleague. The desire of the former Biancocelesti defender would be to change some figures after the World Cup. A change that could also involve Castellanos. This the speech made by Scaloni to Taty himself in the call made a few days ago past. However, a sign of Scaloni’s desire to discover the albiceleste Castellanos. The final decision at Taty.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

November 9, 2023 (modified November 9, 2023 | 4:18 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED