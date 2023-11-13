Strong statements from the Biancoceleste coach at the end of the derby on the conditions of the Olimpico pitch. Sport and Health repeat…

He doesn’t mince words, he never does Maurizio Sarri who returns to criticize the ground of the Olympic Stadium: “It’s amateur. Nice for concerts, ugly for watching football, horrible for playing”. A battle that the Biancoceleste coach has continued to wage for some time and which has an impact above all on a team that tries to play the ball a lot.

“I’m sorry that the pitch is in these conditions because it’s difficult to play football like this. It’s not a pitch that’s up to these two teams, it is difficult especially for us who try to build the maneuver from the bottom” – Sarri’s words to Dazn at the end of the Capital derby. She didn’t wait the answer of Sports and Healththe company responsible for the conditions of the turf at the Olimpico: “The pitch of the Olympic Stadium is in excellent condition and fully complies with UEFA requirements, above all flatness and density. Therefore, it does not constitute a theme”.

November 13, 2023 (modified November 13, 2023 | 10:43)

