Il derby brings with it several aftermaths. If the result is 0-0, the Lazio he loses a fundamental piece in view of the next race. In fact, there won’t be Luis Alberto against the Salernitana at the Come Back. The Spaniard was cautioned and was booked for a challenge on Dybala, which cost him the trip to Salerno on 25 November. In his place, there could therefore be Kamada as a left midfielder.

He was asked about it Maurizio Sarri at the press conference. However, the coach preached calm, explaining that: “Kamada will go to the national team. We will probably have it back available between Thursday and Friday, when the game is on Saturday. I will evaluate in those days, but Daichi is a fundamental player for us. We often talk about it, but even in the Champions League he started and today he came on to play the derby. As soon as he fully enters the rotations, knowing the Italian championship in depth, he will be able to give a lot.”

So already look to the near future mister Sarri, despite the pause. Against Salernitana, therefore, he will have to invent some solutions, hoping to be able to count on a Kamada in excellent condition upon returning from commitments with the Japanese national team.

November 13th – 6.30pm

