British actor Gerard Butler special guest at the Olimpico: for him a special Lazio shirt for the occasion delivered by Lotito

Lazio-Rome, one of the most electric and heartfelt races in Europe seen through the eyes of the protagonist of the film “300”. The British actor and film producer is present at the Olympic Stadium in Rome Gerard Butler. An exceptional and special guest for the first Capital derby of the season. A welcome presence to which the president Claudio Lotito presented a special shirt with the inscription: “Gerry Butler 300“.

A moment that the Biancoceleste club shared through their official social media profiles. Shared the moment of delivery of the special shirt. “A special guest at the Olimpico this afternoon” – the description and words in the company’s post.

November 12, 2023 (modified November 12, 2023 | 7:12 pm)

