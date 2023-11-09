Irrati and Paganessi at the VAR for the derby, Inter-Frosinone at Dionisi. Naples-Empoli in Prontera

Matteo Briolini

November 8 – 1.07pm – MILAN

The appointments for the twelfth matchday of Serie A are official, a round in which the Rome derby stands out as the key event.

Lazio-Rome

—

Davide Massa will be in charge of Lazio-Roma, the derby scheduled for Sunday 12 November at 6pm. Together with the whistle of the Imperia section there will be the linesmen Bindoni and Tegoni, the fourth match official Colombo. At the Var Irrati and Paganessi.

Inter, Milan, Juventus and Napoli

—

AC Milan (at 3pm in Lecce) and Juventus (at 6pm at home against Cagliari) will be involved in the Saturday matches. The Rossoneri will be managed by Abisso from Palermo, for the Bianconeri there will be Piccinini from Forlì. Napoli and Inter will be on the pitch on Sunday. The Bolognese referee Prontera will referee the Azzurri’s match against Empoli at 12:30. Dionisi dell’Aquila will be at San Siro for Inter-Frosinone.

the other advances

—

We take to the field already on Friday with Sassuolo-Salernitana (6.30pm) and Genoa-Verona (8.45pm). In the match between Emilia and Campania Ghersini from Genoa will be whistled, Orsato from Schio has been designated for the salvation clash between Gilardino and Baroni. Monza-Turin (Saturday at 8.45pm) will be directed by Doveri in Rome.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the races at 3pm on Sunday

—

Maresca from Naples has been entrusted with Fiorentina-Bologna, while Aureliano is in charge of Udinese-Atalanta.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED