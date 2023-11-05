The former Biancoceleste captain spoke about Sarri’s moment on the Lazio bench, expressing his preference over Mourinho

The first of the three fire challenges saw the Lazio come out defeated by Dall’Ara at the hands of Bologna. Final result of 1-0 in favor of Thiago Motta’s team, who can now dream big. Bad setback for the Biancocelesti, who fail to reach their fourth consecutive victory in the championship. In support of the team and Sarri spoke Stefano Mauri to the TvPlay microphones.

These are his words: “Sarri is one of the best coaches there is, especially with the way he plays. What he has done in these two seasons is extraordinary. Between him and Mourinho? I always choose Sarri. He takes half the salary of the Roma coach. Among the emerging ones I really like it Thiago Motta, but I wouldn’t see him well with the Giallorossi. He has a game system that is not adaptable to the current Roma, they should change too much.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 5:36 pm)

