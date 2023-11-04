Points and goals have a “minus” sign and, together with the concentration blackouts, explain the evident decline of the Biancoceleste team

Stefano Cieri

November 4 – Rome

There are two negative signs that explain Lazio’s decline in this championship better than anything else. They are those relating to points in the standings (minus 8) and those relating to goals scored (minus 10). Last year after 11 matchdays the Biancoceleste team had 24 points in the standings, today they are stuck at 16. Again in the 11th round the goals scored were 23, ten more than those scored in this championship (13). These are numbers that nail Sarri and his men. Beyond the ups and downs between one match and another (and often even within the same match), the overall performance of the Roman team is far below expectations.

Obvious decline

—

The two minus signs are obviously connected, even if the first (that of points in the standings) cannot be explained solely by the few goals scored. Of course, the fact that the team struggles to score greatly affects the results (confirmation comes from yesterday’s match in Bologna: not being able to translate the clear supremacy they had in the first half into goals proved fatal for the final defeat). But there is also more. Those blackouts of concentration that have been a constant in recent years and which Sarri managed to neutralize last season (at least in the championship, because they had manifested themselves in the cups) have returned to weigh on the performance of the Biancocelesti. The goal scored in Bologna less than thirty seconds into the second half is clear proof of this. Furthermore, the connections between the departments are not as fluid as in the last championship. Even if when the team works (in the first half against Dall’Ara, in the match against Sassuolo and in a large part of the match against Atalanta) Sarri’s football can be seen and is also beautiful to admire. It is therefore a question of finding the continuity that has been missing up until now because the team – after the extraordinary progress made a year ago – has unconsciously lost the hunger that accompanied it last season.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

The goal problem

—

Having said all this, it is clear that the number one problem remains that of goals. A decidedly anomalous situation, given that in the five years of Inzaghi and the first two of Sarri the Biancocelesti have always been one of the strongest attacks in Serie A. First of all, goals from Immobile are missing, stuck at 3 goals and increasingly hostage to a crisis from which he finds it difficult to emerge. But already last year Ciro’s contribution was not the same as previous years due to the numerous injuries that slowed him down. In the end he scored 12 goals in the championship, a much lower number than his extraordinary scoring average. But that didn’t stop Lazio from scoring punctually. The few goals from the two wingers weigh most heavily on the negative balance. Last year Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni both scored double figures, now they are stuck at 1 goal each. Without neglecting the absence of Milinkovic (who always brought his goal-scoring talent). The new midfielders are not disfiguring, but they need to finish more. Rather than finding corrective measures to a game that last year guaranteed goals in bunches, Sarri must therefore identify a way to unlock his offensive players. Including the new signing Castellanos, who is providing very positive performances, but who is proving a certain difficulty in framing the opponent’s goal (only one goal for him so far). A problem that needs to be resolved as soon as possible, however. Because on Tuesday there is the decisive Champions League match against Feyenoord and the following Sunday the derby.

November 4 – 2.24pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED