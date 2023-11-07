The words of the Biancoceleste coach, directly from the Olympic Stadium, at the end of the Champions League match between Lazio and Feyenoord

Ciro Immobile returns to goal and gives the goal Lazio three very important points against Feyenoord. The Biancocelesti move up to second place in the group with 7 points, behind Atletico Madrid on 8, and keep their chances of progressing to the next round alive. At the end of the match Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky to comment on the victory. These are the words of the Biancoceleste coach.

“Today we played a match in which we were involved even in moments of suffering. They have great dribbling quality and at certain moments we had to suffer. They are a goal machine and we managed to keep them dry. A pretty tough performance, then in the last 20 minutes there were also margins to be able to do badly on the counterattacks because they were leaving us ample space. Let’s hope we didn’t pay dearly because we left feeling sore. Luis Alberto and Zaccagni? We can’t say how they are now but there is a bit of concern about the derby. Ball possession granted to opponents? Also given the first leg, it was also a choice to go out little on the central defenders, with them using the goalkeeper a lot to dribble. So we decided to let him have possession in that area of ​​the pitch, especially after the lead.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

November 7, 2023 (modified November 7, 2023 | 11:29 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED