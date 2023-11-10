Another day, another news of layoffs in this particularly difficult year for the video game industry. This time it’s Digital Extremes’ turnthe company behind Warframe and what’s next Soulframewhich according to what was reported by Destructoid ha fired around twenty people.

The studio specializing in live service video games it closed its publishing division after the partial flop of Wayfinder, the MMORPG developed by Airship Syndicate and produced by Digital Extremes currently in Early Access. “We confirm that we have decided to cease operations of our external projects division,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result we had to say goodbye to several team members.”

The company itself has made it known that it is working with Airship Syndicate in order to transfer the entire Wayfinder operation into their hands. Finally, Digital Extremes states that from now on he will dedicate himself exclusively to internal projectslike the aforementioned Warframe and Soulframe.

Previous article

Valve announces Steam Deck OLED, coming very soon