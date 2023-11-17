55-year-old Peter V. from Almere is suspected of sexually abusing thirteen mostly vulnerable boys and making child pornography. Victims in the case come from Hengelo, Hilversum and Almere. Lawyer Saskia Hoogenraad asked the court in Lelystad for an acquittal. “There are no eyewitnesses in any of the files in this case.” Peter V. has provided hundreds of children with a fun day for years. “If he was such a monster, shouldn’t there have been many more charges by now?” the councilwoman wondered.