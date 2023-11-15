Lavazza, San Carlo Immobiliare owns two properties worth 12 million in the center of Turin

Great maneuvers in the prestigious brick of the center of Torino by and Lavazza. A few days ago, in fact, in the Piedmontese capital in front of the notary Giovanna Ioli the accountant showed up Gianluca Ferreroone of the best-known professionals in the city, close to the Agnelli-Elkann (he is president among other things of Juventus) and to other important Turin families including, in fact, the Lavazza.



Ferrero led a shareholders meeting as special attorney of San Carlo Immobiliare 2016 srl of which I am equal shareholders with 50% each Giuseppe Lavazza (president of the coffee company of the same name) and his sister Francesca (who sits on the board of Lavazza spa) and who they were represented by Dario TosettiTurin financier at the head of the Tosetti Value Sim of which entrepreneurs are majority shareholders with 59.3% through the vehicle Turin 1895. Ferrero chaired the meeting that voted on the transformation of the company from an LLC into a simple company.

Contestualmentand the two Lavazzas have signed a shareholders’ agreement that binds them until 2050. Ma what San Carlo Immobiliare owns 2016? Two properties in the central Piazza San Carlo in Turin: the first of 615 square meters (cadastral area of ​​848 m2) and the second of 175 m2 (cadastral area of ​​236 m2). In the company’s latest financial statements (2022), the two properties were in charge for approximately 12 million euros.

