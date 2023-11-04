Toro has scored 12 goals in 11 matchdays: he is the top scorer in Serie A and in the five main European leagues only Guirassy and Kane have done better than him

Still in the sign of Taurus: Inter confirms first place in the standings with a feat from the Argentine, a right-footed shot from the edge of the Atalanta area which ends its run behind compatriot Musso. It is goal number 12 in Serie A for Lautaro, increasingly top scorer and third in the ranking of the best strikers of the five main championships: better than him only Guirassy (currently injured), on 14 and Kane, on 13. “La Scarpa d’ gold? It’s important – admitted the Argentine -, but I think about Inter first. If I don’t score, I try to help out with assists and runs. My best goal of the season? I try to work and grow every day in training We do this by studying how Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan kick.” In Nerazzurri history, after 11 matchdays, only Angelillo has scored more goals than Lautaro (19 goals in 1958-59). The former Racing player, now at 115 goals with the Viale della Liberazione club, is ever closer to Vieri (123) and Icardi (124).

HEAVY POINTS

—

Martinez is increasingly the team’s driving force, the player from whom the team asks for the decisive play, the one that resolves the challenge. And after two matches against Salzburg and Roma without beating the opposing goalkeeper, Toro returned to punch their cards in the most difficult away match. “We knew we were facing a team that hadn’t conceded a goal at home – he continued – and we had a decent first half after some initial minutes that were a bit like this. After the 20th minute we put ourselves better on the pitch and took the lead. victory was important and these are important points: we showed that we know how to suffer.”

VICTORY FOR PAVARD

—

Finally, the affectionate thought for the Frenchman: “I want to dedicate the victory and the goal to him. He arrived this year and is giving a great hand. I hope it’s nothing serious to get him back on the pitch soon.” He speaks like a true captain.