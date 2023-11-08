The Argentine comes on in place of Sanchez in the 68th minute and scores the goal from a penalty which qualifies for qualification with two rounds to spare

November 8, 2023 (change at 11.35pm) – SALZBURG

Inter are in the Champions League round of 16 with two rounds to spare and to rediscover such precociousness you have to go back to 2004-05. They were roaring years made of great investments, while now the Nerazzurri have built their fortune much more sparingly, to the point of now being firmly among the greats of the continent: third season out of three with Inzaghi at the helm. This time they achieved this early goal at the end of a painful evening in the cold of Salzburg. Lautaro had to come in to change history: this Austrian penalty wasn’t needed to prove it, but the Argentine is perhaps the only one who just can’t be given up. Now it will be a battle with the very dangerous Real Sociedad, expected in the last round at San Siro: finishing first in the group this year is really important to avoid a complex round of 16.

the start

At the beginning Inzaghi confirms courageous and progressive choices: the biggest novelty is Bisseck as right-hand man, given the need to advance Darmian into the lands usually occupied by Dumfries. Then the other announced moves that upset the Inter seen in Bergamo, from Carlos Augusto as a left-footed winger to Frattesi as a raider in place of Barella, up to the eternal Sanchez as Thuram’s shoulder to give Lautaro a rest. On the other hand, Salzburg is the same cheeky, physical and technical team that made the finalists of the last Cup sweat at San Siro. The Austrians are showcasing the Croatian forward Simic, a centre-forward who is the son of an artist who at home they even compare to Mandzukic, and behind him an interesting trio of elite soldiers: Sucic, Konaté (who also has the mission of watching Calha on sight) and the scorer of the first leg Glouch. In a first half without major upheavals, marked by Salzburg’s increased pressing, Bisseck was immediately betrayed by the emotion of his debut: his attack on full-back Ulmer was reckless, not only did he get a yellow card which affected him and would shorten his match, but he almost risks a penalty.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY

While for the willing home team Konaté attempted the goal of the year, shooting from midfield after having pickpocketed a ball from a strangely distracted Mkhitaryan, almost without realizing it it was Inter who came closest to taking the lead. From an inactive ball, a ball goes just wide which, by chance, hits Bastoni’s head, who for the first time in his career from the start can hold the armband that belonged to Bergomi and Zanetti: by all accounts, it won’t be the the only time in his career in which the Italian will be Inter’s captain. Even more gigantic, however, is the opportunity that falls on Frattesi’s foot: too bad it’s the wrong one, the left, and the delicious ball ends up high. The action is marked, however, by a powerful move to the left by Thuram and by an intelligent support by Sanchez at the height of the penalty. Beyond the blue’s mistake, it is an action that indicates a path: if only they wanted to accelerate steadily, Inter could do much more damage to the Austrians. And instead, for almost the entire first half the right Champions League bite was missing.

SECOND HALF

In the second half Inzaghi is forced to make the most classic of his stunts: the cautioned Bisseck comes out to avoid worse trouble, and the wiser De Vrij comes in. The curiosity is that the Salzburg coach, Struber, is forced to remove Ulmer, the very player who remained on the ground for a long time after the German’s bad attack. Another yellow, this time for Calha, does not make the task of the more proactive Nerazzurri any easier, but it is the Turk himself from a lateral free kick who warms the gloves of goalkeeper Schlager. Thus, little by little, the offensive danger grows a little, as does the quality of the dribbling and the ability of the midfielders to be found unmarked in the attacking midfield. The fact that Sommer is forced to block Konaté again shows, however, that Salzburg has many faces: they know how to be dangerous even now that they can exploit the counterattacks more.

the end

The substitution rule after the yellow is also repeated for Calha: in place of Hakan, far from his levels, Asllani comes on in the 60th minute. But the most awaited substitutions are the following ones, eight minutes later here is Barella and above all Lautaro for Micki (this time even he was bad) and Sanchez: without too much make-up at the beginning of the match, Inter now have almost the same make-up as always. It’s almost a necessity, also because the three points are vital to give Inzaghi’s team serenity between now and Christmas. Thuram, who had to look for serpentines alone throughout the match, has now found his Argentine twin and the whole team is looking for the old offensive harmony together with Thu-La. It is Asllani, however, who comes close to the joker from distance, forcing Schlager to save. The real miracle, however, the Austrian goalkeeper did next, deflecting Lautaro’s beautiful header onto the crossbar. With Toro, Inter are playing a completely different tune here in the land of Mozart and the scent of Nerazzurri goals is starting to be felt insistently in the air. Until a careless hand by Bidstrup on a shot by Barella leads to a penalty and, without Calha, it’s up to Martinez to convert it. However, he could only solve it, the captain, the driving force, the example: there is an Inter with Toro and one without him, this is increasingly clear.

