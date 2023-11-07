Solving the Wheel of Fortune panels and reaching the final is the dream of any contestant. Laura, the nursing student who came to play today, took it so seriously that she tried to solve it on her classmate’s turn.

“He won’t let me,” said Manu, who was interrupted by Laura. The young woman was on the verge of giving the panel to her partner, without realizing that it was not her turn to play. “Wait, Laura, wait,” the presenter had to warn.

Jorge Fernández was surprised by the contestant’s move and warned Manu of the danger in the next panels: “You have to be careful with Laura.” Despite the confusion, the contestant has managed to solve it and get the money. What a mistake!