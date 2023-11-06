Don’t lower your frequency, raise your consciousness and put your senses on alert. Start taking care of your body, your thoughts and, above all, the options that the Universe has for you. See everything as an opportunity. Close yourself off to grudges, bad moods, pessimism and avoid contact with low-frequency people. Reading makes you valuable, wise and very happy. Inside you… You are safe. Favorable color Monday silver, Tuesday black, Wednesday white, Thursday purple and Friday pink.

ARIES

Your best defense is silence, you are wise, strong and you demonstrate your best qualities in this new opportunity. Conscious and with more love, surprises come to lift your spirits and patience. Show your best and don’t fall for provocations. Number 12, black, keyword “measure”.

TAURUS

The people in your sweet, new life begin to show you a closer and more beautiful part of yourself. Your empathy and time is now quality. Start moving ideas by letting your creativity flow. It is a great stage for the empathetic and strong Taurus, and their friendship will be the light of many close people.

GEMINI

No one fears the harvest if he knows what he sowed. Now is a special time to remember good times and skills. You have many brand new qualities and gifts. Use your best ideas, without fear of considering the path to work, which with perseverance leads us to success.

CANCER

The Moon, eclipses and stars move the Universe in your favor. So it’s a season for little big ideas to come to fruition. Go on a conscientious diet, purify your entire being… this is how by moving things around, your life takes an unexpected turn and you are filled with blessings.

LEO

The strong Leo does not let himself be defeated, you just have to become aware of the truth, use your intelligence without blaming others for your own decisions. People will notice some things in you, no matter what, stick to justice and the consequences of present past actions that will alleviate your future.

VIRGO

Try to control your nerves and remain in peace, silence and tranquility, as long as you manage to establish a dialogue with an important person, look for that approach. Moments when certainty is not with you and you must take breaks for the best decisions. Health is a priority in your life.

LIBRA

You are in one of the best moments of your life. Although some ups and downs from the past still make you think, forget the negative and focus. Organize your thoughts. The stars bring to you patience, prudence and the temperance necessary to mediate and move forward from any family or sentimental situation.

SCORPION

Success is not taking what is already done, your projects must be clean and full of positive light and objectivity. The most important thing is always security and the certainty of a clean legacy, an apology and honesty. If that’s the case you won’t be able to move forward or cut anyone’s fruits except your own.

SAGITTARIUS

When life gets harder, you’re going to level up. And we are not only talking about goods, it is also important to emphasize that we are talking about the frequency of love and light within your life, your paths, and finally light to continue in health and happiness. The people and friends that the Universe has put in your path are earthly angels.

CAPRICORN

By agreeing with people around you just for comfort or trying to avoid problems, you become a slave and do not allow yourself to develop. Take good care of whoever you allow the closeness and trust of expressing opinions on you or your life. You still have the opportunity to save dignity and family matters.

AQUARIUM

Words are unnecessary when everything begins to be in its place. Energies move best with their feet on the ground, never with the ego in the sky. Do not forget that you are the consequence of all the facts, words and circumstances from your past until today. All things return to you.

fish

Moments of glory, overwhelming triumph, that excellent news you were waiting for is now a happy reality. All of this deserves a trophy for your patience, prudence and preparation, for the strong team that supports you and, above all, for your internal strength that grows more and more every day, your sixth sense and your heart full of peace.

