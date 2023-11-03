Every Thursday, before receiving the last guest of the week, Pablo Motos reveals live who will be the next celebrities he will have the pleasure of interviewing. Laura Pausini, Los Morancos, Camilo and Belén Rueda are going to be in charge of lighting the set.

Lunes: Laura Pausini

We started the week with a visit from our good friend Laura Pausini. The Italian singer will present her new album, titled “Anime Parallele” – “Parallel Souls” –, which is now available. It is her first album that she has released since the pandemic and marks three decades of her brilliant musical career.

Laura Pausini in El Hormiguero | antenna3.com

Tuesdays: Los Morancos

Night for humor and laughter guaranteed with the visit of Los Morancos. The brothers Jorge and César Cadaval are in luck as they have a new show. It is “Bis a bis” and will arrive at the Teatro Coliseum in Barcelona on November 24.

The Morancos in El Hormiguero | antenna3.com

Wednesday: Camilo

We welcome the Colombian singer Camilo who visits Spain to attend the next Latin Grammy gala to be held in Seville in November. The artist is nominated for seven awards, including best album of the year for his “De interior pa’ exterior” and best song of the year for “NASA.”

Camilo in El Hormiguero | antenna3.com

Thursday: Belén Rueda

Finally, Belén Rueda visits us to talk to us about “La Ermita”, her new film. The Madrid actress stars in this supernatural drama that hits theaters on November 17. In the film, Rueda plays Carol, a false medium tormented by her past.

Belén Rueda in El Hormiguero | antenna3.com