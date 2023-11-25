Suara.com – Since showing off their affection in public, Laura Moane and Al Ghazali’s dating style has often stolen the public’s attention.

Apart from El Rumi’s boxing events, Laura Moane also accompanied Al Ghazali when filming a number of programs on the small screen.

From the uploads circulating, Laura Moane appears to be accompanying Ahmad Dhani’s eldest child to the shooting location and to the stage set.

“Laura accompanies Al while filming Brownies with Report Sir,” reads the accompanying statement.

In the video, the girlfriend of Maia Estianty’s eldest child also greets a number of guest stars and television program hosts.

“Lovely couple, always together everywhere,” continued the statement.

The video clip uploaded by Laura Moane accompanying Al Ghazali while filming on the small screen went viral on TikTok social media with 1.9 million views.

“Laura and Al,” wrote the TikTok account @allaura_story, viewed on Saturday (25/11/2023).

Maia Estianty and Laura Moane’s intimate moments (YouTube/MAIA ALELDUL TV)

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens seemed to welcome Al Ghazali and Laura Moane’s warm moment.

“Really humble Laura, greetings to everyone,” wrote a netizen.

“Very funny,” said another netizen.

“Laura bucin,” said another netizen.

Meanwhile, some other netizens consider Laura Moane to be unemployed. The reason is, he often accompanies Al Ghazali wherever he goes.

“Laura now doesn’t have a job because she accompanied Al first,” wrote a netizen.

“What does Laura do?” said another netizen.

“Following his girlfriend’s mouth,” commented another.