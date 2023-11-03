loading…

Dozens of Hamas rockets launched from Lebanon rained down on an Israeli city, two people were injured. Photo/Al Arabiya

BEIRUT – Armed wings Hamas Brigade Ezzedine al-Qassam, di Lebanon fired 12 rockets across the border in the town of Kiryat Shmona in Israel north. This is the statement issued by Hamas on Telegram.

“A barrage of rockets injured two people,” said Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (3/11/2023).

Israeli medical services said one of the injured was a 25-year-old man in moderate condition who was injured by rocket fragments.

Israeli police said officers and firefighters were at the scene.

An AFP photographer sees Israeli emergency crews examining the wreckage of burned vehicles after the attack in Kiryat Shmona.

Hamas’ Lebanese armed wing said it fired a dozen rockets at the city “in response to the (Israeli) occupation’s massacre of our people in Gaza.”

Israel has carried out relentless attacks on Gaza since Hamas militants launched surprise attacks on border communities and military posts on October 7.

Since then, the Israel-Lebanon border has become a scene of tit-for-tat revenge, especially between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group.