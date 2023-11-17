The 24th award ceremony Latin Grammys It was held for the first time in Seville, Spain, and the awards cover a wide variety of musical genres, including regional Mexican music, pop, rock, among others.

In this new edition of the Latin Grammys Shakira, Karol G y Natalia Lafourcade They were the most awarded female performers at the celebration, with three awards each. The singers and composers thanked the public for their affection.

Shakira, winner of “Best Pop Song”, a song with which she collaborated with Bzrap in “Sesión #53”, for her part, Karol G received recognition for her album “Mañana will be nice”, “Best album of the year” and best “ Urban music”.

For your part Natalia Lafourcade won her third Grammy for “Best singer-songwriter song”, “Best singer-songwriter album”.

