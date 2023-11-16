He Latin Grammy o Grammys Latinos It is the awards event for the best of Latin music of the year. The nominees and winners are selected by the Latin Academy of Arts y Recording Sciences.

The first installment was issued in the year 2000 in the USAy In this edition they will be held in Spain. The most important prizes are the Record of the yearhe Album of the yearthe song of the yearhey he Best new artistHowever, there are endless categories for which the best musicians compete.

In this edition the hosts of the event will be Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega. It will feature performances by Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Feid, Kany García, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Alejandro Sanz, Milo J, Peso Pluma and Shakira. In addition to having the presence of celebrities such as Rosalía, Anitta and Maluma.

In Mexico The complete broadcast including the red carpet will be on the pay channels HBO Max and TNT starting at 6:00 p.m.. However, the ceremony will be broadcast for free on open television channel 5.

