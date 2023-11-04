One of the advantages we have with wired Android Auto is that it allows users to charge their devices while driving, something that the wireless version does not offer.

However, what was seen as an advantage a few months ago is not possible now as the functionality does not seem to work for a large set of mobile devices.

This issue was reported in April and has not yet been fixed and basically causes battery charging to be interrupted when the Android Auto app is launched.

It seems that everything started to work poorly in the first versions of Android Auto 10, given that before everything was going perfectly, allowing users to charge the battery of their mobile phones while Android Auto was executed.

Users have been trying different generic solutions for months, but nothing has worked, and yet the latest stable version of the application still does not solve it.

Apparently users with Google Pixel are the most affected by this error.

Although Google was interested in this error in May by asking affected users for more records, since then they have not shared any new information about it.

Google usually takes a long time to solve a series of problems in Android Auto, so it is not surprising that a few months have passed since the bug was originally reported.

So if you have this problem, the best option is to switch to wireless mode and use a dedicated charger connected to the cigarette lighter.