Suara.com – The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has recently been the target of attacks by the Israeli army. So, what is the current condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza? So, to find out, see the following review.

It was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza on Monday (20/11/2023) was attacked by Israeli soldiers. As a result of the attack, there was damage to a number of medical equipment.

As is known, the Indonesian Hospital is the only medical facility that is still functioning in Gaza City and the northern part of the area. Apart from the Indonesian Hospital, all other hospitals in Gaza have stopped operating.

The people of Indonesia are also worried about the current condition of Indonesian hospitals. So, to find out the current condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, see the following review which is summarized from various sources.

4 days ago patients piled up

The Indonesian hospital in Gaza was completely paralyzed 4 days ago because patients had piled up due to the Israeli attack. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza also lacks medical supplies, making it difficult to serve patients.

Based on video footage belonging to the Instagram account @/abo_khaled_4u which was widely circulated, it appeared that many Palestinians were injured and covered in blood filling the halls of the Gaza Indonesian Hospital facility.

Based on the video uploaded by the account This also makes it difficult for media officers to provide services to patients.

Based on the video uploaded by the Instagram account @/anasjamal44 (21/11/2023), Israeli army tanks are still outside the Gaza Indonesian Hospital. They attacked the area near the hospital.

According to sources, as a result of the attack, the main operating room at the Indonesian Hospital was damaged so that it could no longer be used for operations.

Dead bodies lay in the room

Based on the video uploaded by @/bangonimcare (22/11/2023), there were many corpses lying in the room. According to this account, the bodies at the Gaza Indonesian Hospital were killed by Israeli soldiers.

Three MER-C volunteers in Gaza are still at the Indonesian Hospital. Reza Adilla Kurniawan, Fikri Rofiul Haq and Farid Zanjabil Al Ayubi are still with the patients and residents who fled and took shelter in the hospital.

All three are in good health although communication with the Indonesian Hospital is still limited. The MER-C volunteers will move south along with the surviving residents. So the news that this MER-C volunteer was arrested by the Israeli army is not true.

This is a review of the current condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. Hopefully there will be a ceasefire soon so that more lives will not be lost. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi