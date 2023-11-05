Suara.com – The following are the football results last night, Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB, which presents a series of matches from the English League, Italian League to the Spanish League. Liverpool were held by Luton until AS Roma won dramatically.

Liverpool visited Luton’s headquarters on matchday week 11 at Kenilworth Road. They were shocked by the home team and failed to bring home full points.

The match was tough in the first half. Each team was only able to score a goal before the end of the match.

Luton took the lead through former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong in the 80th minute.

However, Liverpool were dramatically able to equalize through Luis Diaz’s goal in the 90+5′ minute to avoid defeat.

This draw means Liverpool is stuck in third place in the standings with a collection of 24 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Luton sits in 17th place with a collection of six points from 11 matches.

AS Roma Wins Dramatically

AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal in the final minutes of matchday 11 of the 2023-2024 Italian League between AS Roma vs Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB. (Doc. AFP)

AS Roma host Lecce at the Stadio Olimpico. Jose Mourinho’s team emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 on matchday week 11 of the 2023-2024 Italian League.

Roma fell behind first after their goal was broken through by Pontus Almqvist in the 71st minute.

The revival of the Capital City team was only created before the match ended. AS Roma scored two dramatic goals in a span of three minutes during injury time.

Sardar Azmoun equalized for AS Roma in the 90+1′ minute before Romelu Lukaku made up for the missed penalty with an important goal in the 90+4′ minute to give his team the win.

This result makes AS Roma move up to seventh in the standings with a collection of 17 points from 11 matches, while Lecce is stuck in 11th place with 13 points.

Real Madrid Detained by Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham competes with Rayo Vallecano striker, Isi Palazon during the match week 12 of the 2023-2024 Spanish League between Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 5 2023.Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP.

Real Madrid failed to overtake Girona at the top of the 2023-2024 Spanish League standings after they were held to a draw by Rayo Vallecano.

In the match at Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw on matchday week 11, Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Before it was confirmed that the game was a draw, Real Madrid actually scored a goal in the 66th minute.

However, Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed by the referee because he was deemed to have been caught offside.

One additional point is not enough for Real Madrid to overtake Girona from the top of the 2023-2024 Spanish League standings.

El Real is temporarily in second place in the standings with a collection of 29 points from 12 matches, aka two points adrift of Girona in the top position.

Meanwhile for Rayo Vallecano, a draw is quite valuable considering that they are facing Real Madrid as an away team.

One additional point makes Vallecano temporarily occupy ninth place with a collection of 18 points from 12 matches.

Last Night’s Football Results

Premier League

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston VillaLuton 1-1 Liverpool

Liga Italia

Verona 1-3 MonzaCagliari 2-1 GenoaAS Roma 2-1 LecceFiorentina 0-1 Juventus

German Bundesliga

Wolfsburg 2-2 Werder BremenHeidenheim 2-0 Stuttgart

French Ligue 1

Lyon 1-1 MetzNantes 0-1 ReimsStrasbourg 0-0 ClermontToulouse 1-2 Le HavreMonaco 2-0 BrestNice 2-0 Rennes

Spanish League

Real Sociedad 0-1 BarcelonaAlaves 1-0 AlmeriaValencia 1-0 GranadaVillarreal 2-3 Athletic BilbaoReal Madrid 0-0 Rayo Vallecano