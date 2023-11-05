The platform allows you to discover a popular game for free.

Steam lets you discover a popular game for free

There are only a few hours left until you can enjoy a game for free on Steam. If last weekend you could get 2 free titles on the Valve platform, now it allows play for free a game that if it conquers you you can purchase with up to 75% until November 9.

Steam allows you to play Anno 1800 for free until tomorrow, Monday, November 6, while purchasing the game with a 75% discount will be possible until November 9. Thus, you can get the strategy game for less than 15 euros.

In the year 1800 The player leads the Industrial Revolution by deciding a path that will determine the future of their world. “Will you innovate or exploit the people? Will you conquer or liberate the oppressed? The world will remember you, but how it does so depends only on you,” reads the game’s description.

The game allows you to take the reins of your destiny as you navigate an increasingly technological world marked by the political tension of the 19th century, with the goal of building an empire covering from the pollution-filled cities of Europe to the vast jungles of South America.

Play Anno 1800 for FREE on Steam

Steam also releases highly rated games

After a heart-stopping month full of releases, every console now has a highly rated game. In the case of PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has managed to reach an average of 90 on Metacritic, while Nintendo Switch has the infallible Super Mario Bros. Wonder with an average of 92. Now, Steam has released a game that surpasses the ratings of both titles and third-party proposals such as Alan Wake 2.

Definitely, Steam continues to be a reference platform thanks to the quality of its games and promotions like the one you can take advantage of during this limited time.

