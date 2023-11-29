The month of November has been full of great free proposals through Steam, although it is time to start saying goodbye to them and they face their last hours.

Join the conversation

We are approaching the end of the month of November, one of the most important for Steam users when it comes to free games. And the Valve platform has started different promotions through which can be claimed without spending a single cent for different titles, although for some of them there are very few hours left until they return to their usual price on the platform. And today we It’s time to remind you of the last one that remains active at the moment..

In this way, if you have not yet obtained Project Asteroids via Steamyou better hurry up to get it, since the (X) SteamGamesPC Twitter account states that From December 1st it will be paid, since it is currently in early access. So, do not hesitate to claim it now that it is free, since will be added to your library of titles on the Valve platform so you can play it at any time.

Download Project Asteroids for FREE on Steam

Project Asteroids, the last free game of November on Steam that you can claim forever

Project Asteroids is a game that invites you to be on an asteroid in one of the hundreds of thousands of newly built star systems, use everything that will help you survive. Explore every corner of this strange universe. Obtain resources, exchange them or make purchases in stores at stations. Build bases in open space. Equip them and unlock new crafting recipes. Upgrade or replace base modules and devices. Join friends or fight other players for rare resources, for a place under the light of a dying star.

Download Project Asteroids for FREE on Steam

Therefore, Don’t hesitate to get Project Asteroids through Steam without paying a single cent for it. Remember that from December 1st It will become a paid title, in the same way that Wicked Times recently did, so you better claim it before it’s too late.

Join the conversation