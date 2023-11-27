Denpasar Voice – Borneo FC will play their last home match in the remaining BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 competition at the Segiri Samarinda Stadium, East Kalimantan before it is renovated.

In the future, Borneo FC will use the Balikpapan Batakan Stadium, East Kalimantan as their home base while the Segiri Stadium is renovated.

Borneo FC coach, Pieter Huistra hopes to close the home match in Segiri with a win against Persis Solo in the 20th week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, Monday (27/11/2023).

He wanted to present the victory as a special gift to Borneo FC supporters before leaving Segiri for a while.

“I hope the matches against Persis and PSIS Semarang can still be played here. “Tomorrow (today) will not be the last match here,” said Huistra.

“After the renovation, the stadium will be very good and everyone will come back of course. “That’s what we need, we need supporters,” continued the 56 year old tactician.

Huistra admitted that Borneo FC’s impressive performance this season cannot be separated from the full support given by the supporters.

He hopes that Borneo FC supporters can fill the stands at Segiri Stadium during the match against Persis Solo.

“In football, we need supporters, I think this is good and better. “I’m always happy if the supporters always come, it helps us,” said Huistra.

“We appreciate them (supporters) who came. In the current match, Semarang (PSIS), and hopefully Persija in Balikpapan. We’ll see how it goes,” he concluded. (*/Dinda)