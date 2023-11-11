November 15 is getting closer and closer, the day in which a few video games from Xbox Game Pass They will no longer be part of the Microsoft service catalog. Among them there are some great games of the stature of Gungrave GORE or Townscaper, but another one that will follow the same example and which you would do well to give a chance before it is too late is Ghost Song.

Being subscribers will allow you to access the Microsoft store to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC this metroidvania in 2D developed by Old Moon. In it, all the action takes place on the desolate moon of Lorian, where the protagonist will wake up after having remained in a long dream without being clear about what its purpose is, although this soon becomes a pure and simple survival.

On this hostile planet there are very lethal and very terrifying creatures that you will have to fight against throughout scenarios that are also characterized by a somewhat disturbing atmosphere. By acquiring new skills it will be possible to get ahead in this alien world with numerous outdoor places, as well as sinister caverns, tunnels and abandoned laboratories.

In fact, the skills that will be unlocked will be essential to access more places and optional areas, as is usual in titles of this genre. Even so, the enemies will not make it easy at any time, and you can kill them with melee attacks and ranged weapons, in this adventure that will keep you hooked for around ten hours.

